Everything Coming To Netflix: 17 Titles Including Bollywood Films & Web Series Announced

Netflix India has finally announced its blockbuster calendar to feature 17 upcoming Bollywood films which include some of the highly anticipated ones for 2020. These films were scheduled to have big theatrical releases but will now premiere on the OTT platform due to the coronavirus pandemic. Theaters have been shut ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country in early March and are likely to remain closed in the unforeseeable future.

The slate of films scheduled to premiere on Netflix are:

Direct Netflix Premiere

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi

Torbaaz featuring Sanjay Dutt

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar

Raat Akeli Hai featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte

Ludo featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

Ginny Weds Sunny featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey

Netflix Originals

Class of '83 featuring Bobby Deol

AK vs AK featuring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap

Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy featuring Kajol, Mithila Palkar

Kaali Khuhi featuring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra

Web shows

A Suitable Boy featuring Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal and Tabu

Mismatched featuring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf

Serious Men featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bombay Rose- an animated film made by Gitanjali Rao

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag featuring Swara Bhasker and Varun Thakur

Bombay Begums featuring Pooja Bhatt

Masaba Masaba featuring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta

These original titles that Netflix has acquired the rights to have been some of the much-awaited films of the year 2020. The announcement by Netflix has left netizens in a frenzy for their favorite among these.

#ComeOnNetflix

On Wednesday, several Bollywood actors, including Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Kajol, Yami Gautam, and Radhika Apte, had taken to their official social media handle and teased with the hashtag ComeOnNetflix urging them to divulge details about their upcoming films. In the posts, the actors have asked the OTT platform to drop the list of releases for their fans and viewers as they can’t keep the secret for too long.

