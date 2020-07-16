Everything Coming To Netflix: 17 Titles Including Bollywood Films & Web Series Announced

Quick links:
Netflix India has finally announced its blockbuster calendar to feature 17 upcoming Bollywood films which include some of the highly anticipated ones for 2020. These films were scheduled to have big theatrical releases but will now premiere on the OTT platform due to the coronavirus pandemic. Theaters have been shut ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country in early March and are likely to remain closed in the unforeseeable future.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi
Torbaaz featuring Sanjay Dutt
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar
Raat Akeli Hai featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte
Ludo featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra
Ginny Weds Sunny featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey
Class of '83 featuring Bobby Deol
AK vs AK featuring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap
Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy featuring Kajol, Mithila Palkar
Kaali Khuhi featuring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra
A Suitable Boy featuring Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal and Tabu
Mismatched featuring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf
Serious Men featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Bombay Rose- an animated film made by Gitanjali Rao
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag featuring Swara Bhasker and Varun Thakur
Bombay Begums featuring Pooja Bhatt
Masaba Masaba featuring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta
🚨🚨🚨 We're all set to drop 17 upcoming originals! Are you excited or ARE YOU EXCITED?! 🚨🚨🚨@WeAreNetflix pic.twitter.com/C7g6Iob0Cg— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020
These original titles that Netflix has acquired the rights to have been some of the much-awaited films of the year 2020. The announcement by Netflix has left netizens in a frenzy for their favorite among these.
WERE READY FOR GUNJAN SAXENAAA pic.twitter.com/jiXWkJ5X9Q— Janhvi Gang Gang (@JannuW) July 16, 2020
Our soldier back with a bang bang ...looking dapper in his new look ...all the best ...waiting eagerly ..i am sure #ClassOf83 will create a milestone for ur carrier ...Vijay singh urf Vijay Singh Deol urf Bobby Deol urf Body Deol ..looks interesting ...😘😘😘💪💪💪..buraaaa— ANJUL SIROHI DEOLS (@AnjulSirohi37) July 16, 2020
On Wednesday, several Bollywood actors, including Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Kajol, Yami Gautam, and Radhika Apte, had taken to their official social media handle and teased with the hashtag ComeOnNetflix urging them to divulge details about their upcoming films. In the posts, the actors have asked the OTT platform to drop the list of releases for their fans and viewers as they can’t keep the secret for too long.
