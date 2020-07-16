Netflix's 'Money Heist' Season 5 Will Soon Head Back To Sets, Reveals Creator Álex Pina

After receiving an overwhelming response for the season four of the Netflix Original Money Heist, creator Álex Pina recently confirmed that he has already started working on its upcoming season, i.e. season 5. By sharing a photograph from his office 'Vancouver Media', Pina announced that the popular crime drama's season 5 is in the works. He wrote, "Escribiendo La Casa de Papel 5 (Writing La Casa de Papel 5)".

Money Heist S5's work has officially begun

On July 10, 2020, the creator of Netflix's Money Heist made a huge announcement regarding the upcoming season of the Spanish crime thriller. Álex Pina took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself, lounging at his office with his laptop alongside his pooch. Pina’s IG post comes not so long after Netflix Spain shared a video featuring the Money Heist cast and revealed that they were heading back to the sets very soon.

In the caption of his IG post, the creator of Money Heist revealed good news for all the fans who are awaiting an update on the show's season 5 as he wrote, "Writing La Casa de Papel 5". For the unversed, La Casa de Papel is the original title of the hugely successful Netflix series in Spanish.

Check out his post below:

For those who haven’t watch the hit Spanish show, as the name suggests, Money Heist's plot revolves around a bank heist. Till date, the audience has seen two heists among which, the first one went according to the plan, while the second one is yet to reach its conclusion, as to how things ended at the climax of season four. Thus, curiosity among the fans has massively increased regarding whether the show will follow a similar format and reveal a new heist altogether or will revisit the second heist by tying up all of its loose ends.

In an interview with a magazine, Álex Pina hinted towards the idea of a spinoff, with respect to how Netflix approaches its upcoming season. Pina explained saying they have several possibilities for some spinoffs and thinks that it's because of the strong and powerful identifies of the show's characters. He continued saying they’ve always looked for their characters to have a very complex and layered design. Thus, he feels almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that they would like to see in a spinoff. He concluded saying they could watch any of them in other contexts as well.

