Panvel Collector Orders APMC To Keep Vashi Market Open Amid Lockdown; Warns Legal Action

In a major relief to the residents of Mumbai, Panvel's district collector on Friday has ordered the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to keep the markets open as it deals with essential services. The collector has highlighted that people will face a shortage of foodgrains, vegetables etc if the APMC goes ahead with shutting down markets. Moreover, the district collector has threatened action on the APMC under the Epidemics Act if it continues with shutdown from April 11.

Panvel collector threatens action on APMC

APMC shut amid COVID-19

On Thursday, APMC announced that they have decided to shut vegetables, fruits, and onion and potato markets at Vashi’s APMC market from 11th April till further orders, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai. The APMC - Mumbai's largest wholesale market in Vashi was reopened on March 25, immediately after the lockdown was imposed. Currently, Mumbai which has seen the highest number of cases - 713, has amounted to Maharashtra's tally of 1364 Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases.

Vashi's APMC market partially shut from April 11 over COVID-19 spread in Navi Mumbai

Trucks offloaded in Vashi

On March 28, Republic TV had reported that several trucks have offloaded, replenishing the supplies for groceries, oil, vegetables at the APMC, which had suffered from a shortage previously. But due to no storage facilities available, several trucks had been stranded at the APMC since March 20. The government, which has ensured the supply of essential services throughout the lockdown had opened the two largest markets in the city Dadar and Byculla.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same, witnessing the highest cases -1135, with 97 deaths.

