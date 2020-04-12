Maha Govt Orders APMC To Re-open Vashi Market In 2 Days, Warns Action Under Epidemics Act

Cracking down against the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), the Maharashtra government, on Sunday, has issued an ultimatum to the committee, advising it to reopen the Navi Mumbai market and withdraw their shut down. APMC had partially shut down the city's largest wholesale market after a trader had tested positive for Coronavirus. The government has given a time of two days to APMC for reopening markets, failing which action will be taken under the Epidemic Act, as the shutdown would result in a shortage of essential commodities in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

On Friday, Panvel's district collector ordered the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to keep the markets open as it deals with essential services. Moreover, the district collector too threatened action on the APMC under the Epidemics Act if it continues with shutdown from April 11. Currently, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stands at 1761 with 127 deaths.

On Thursday, APMC announced that they have decided to shut vegetables, fruits, and onion and potato markets at Vashi’s APMC market from 11th April till further orders, after a trader tested positive and the rising number of cases in Navi Mumbai. The APMC - Mumbai's largest wholesale market in Vashi was reopened on March 25, immediately after the lockdown was imposed. Currently, Mumbai which has seen the highest number of cases -1308, has witnessed 91 deaths till date.

After PM Modi's conference with all state chief Ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. He warned people to maintain social distancing to avoid another extension of the lockdown. He has assured that essential services will function and essential commodities will be kept available to all citizens.