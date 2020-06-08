Rickshaw Drivers Place 'isolation Cover' To Prevent COVID As Autos Set To Ply In Mumbai

As a part of the Unlock 1, several relaxations are to come in effect from Monday, June 8 in Maharashtra which remains the worst affected state in the country. Among the several relaxations, is the plying of auto-rickshaws which is set to begin from Monday even as the COVID-19 cases continue an alarming rise in the country. The severity of the situation raises a serious question of the safety protocols while travelling in public transport as well as in cabs and auto-rickshaws, as Mumbai continues to be the epicentre of the COVID-19 in the country with the maximum number of cases in the city and the number is only increasing by the hour.

READ | Amit Shah Says 'not A Political Rally, But Jan Samwad', Kicks Off Bihar's 'virtual' Rally

READ | Sonu Sood Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray & Aaditya At Matoshree As Raut Taunts His 'acting'

Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers and the drivers, auto-rickshaws have started installing the isolation covers which act as a partition between the passengers and the rickshaw driver. Mumbai based Vicky Nagpal produces and installs the isolation covers in auto rickshaws.

"We were already making these cover for cars. Now we are manufacturing it for auto rickshaws. In Mumbai, the State Government is giving relaxation in lockdown day by day. From today auto-rickshaws will be allowed," Nagpal said.

"Auto rickshaw owners come to me and asked for some protection from COVID-19. We made this product for them," he added.

Auto driver Mohammad Yusuf said, "Safety is very important for us and passengers. To ensure the safety of both I am using the 'isolation covers'."

READ | Raut Taunts Sonu Sood For Meeting CM Uddhav After Accusing Him Of 'making Govt Look Bad'

READ | Amit Shah Slams Politics Over Migrants, Asks Tejashwi To Clarify His Whereabouts Then

With regards to transportation of people, Maharashtra Government has said that taxis, cab aggregators and auto-rickshaw can ply with one driver and not more than two passengers whereas two-wheelers can ply with the riders and no pillion. These services are directed only for essential services, hence passengers will require a justified reason to travel.

As on June 7, Maharashtra has reported 85,975 COVID-19 cases of which 43,601 are active, while 39,314 have been cured/discharged/migrated, whereas 3,060 have succumbed to the virus, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Mumbai also continues to witness an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. The financial capital of the country saw 1421 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 61 deaths on Sunday with 1218 recoveries. Mumbai's alone amounts to 48,549 COVID-19 cases and 1636 deaths as on Sunday, June 7, making it more than 50 per cent of Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases.

(With ANI inputs)