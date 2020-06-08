Mumbai Sees 1314 New Cases As Tally Rises To 49,863; Decentralised Bed Allotment Launched

As malls, religious places, offices reopen across the nation, Mumbai on Monday, reported 1314 new cases and 64 deaths. The city also saw 842 recoveries, taking the tally to 22,038. While Mumbai has not allowed malls, religious places to reopen, the city's tally stands 49,863 cases and 1700 deaths.

Decentralised bed allotment

The BMC has also launched 24 Ward War rooms for decentralised bed allotment. As per SOP, the team will allot ICU/oxygen bed at local ward level nursing home or nearest jumbo facilities/DCHC/MCGM Hospital/ Private Hospital after doctor's triage and guidance. If ICU/beds are not available, it will be coordinated with the Central War Room for allotment of beds.

The team will also monitor those with mild or no symptoms for 15 days in home isolation. A similar system will be implemented for allotment of ambulances. The team will work in three shifts, consisting of 10 to 12 persons - doctors, supporting staff, teachers and students from Monday itself. The team will also guide suspect patients who call up the 24x7 helpline.

BMC orders nurses, ward boys to resume duty

With the acute shortage of doctors, nurses and Class III-IV workers, BMC has ordered nurses and ward boys MIA from work to report work from Tuesday, otherwise face job loss, as per reports. A memo naming absentee staff was reportedly released by the BMC as the three-day notice period ended for hundreds of employees refusing to show up for work. Moreover, BEST has also started plying 200 buses from Monday, amid relaxed restrictions.

Thackeray launches 'Mission begin Again'

Last Sunday, Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 743, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. While Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1924 cases and 71 deaths, recent BMC report shows Malad as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 10 days.