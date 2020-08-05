Mumbai: BSE Building Signage Damaged, Fire Brigade Help Sought As Rainfall Wreaks Havoc

As the rain Gods unleashed their wrath upon Mumbai on Thursday, it wreaked havoc across the financial capital as several areas witnessed property destruction, falling of trees and water clogging. Even the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was not spared of the wrath as the signage on top of the building at Dalal Street was toppled due to heavy wind. BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan has informed that it has sought the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage does not fall to the ground.

BSE signage damaged

The signage on top of the BSE building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today. We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage doesn’t fall to the ground and injure any one or create property damage for any one. Please bear with us. pic.twitter.com/DCN83LPn0u — Ashish Chauhan (@ashishchauhan) August 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai till August 6. The city has received more than 150 mm of rainfall in the last 12 hours. Several areas including King's Circle and Hindmata have experienced severe water clogging. Mumbai's Colaba received 22.9 cm rainfall while Santacruz received 8.8 cm rain between 8:30 am & 5:30 pm. Presently strong winds with speed reaching 70 Kmph along the coast are prevailing and likely to continue during next 3-4 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD).

READ | Mumbai Rains: Landslide Near Kandivali Leads To Road Blockage On Western Express Highway

#WATCH Maharashtra: Strong winds accompanied with heavy rainfall hit Mumbai. Visuals from Mahalakshmi Race Course area.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city till 6th August. pic.twitter.com/8VTwvEbgBJ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Mumbai's Colaba received 22.9 cm rainfall while Santacruz received 8.8 cm rain between 8:30 am & 5:30 pm. Presently strong winds with speed reaching 70 Kmph along the coast are prevailing and likely to continue during next 3-4 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD).

READ | Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall During Next 6 Hours, Shares Radar View

READ | Heavy Rain In Parts Of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Local train and BEST services have been affected due to the intense rain. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has urged citizens to stay put and not to leave their homes.

Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 5, 2020

READ | Asian Stocks Gain After Fed Keep US Interest Rates Low

Image Credits: Ashish Chauhan Twitter