Mumbai: Cops Arrest 4 For Betting On Australia's Big Bash League

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested four bookies for illegal betting in Australia's T20 cricket league, Big Bash League. According to the press note released by the police, the bookies were nabbed from Dadar after they got a tip-off. Money, laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets have been recovered from them. They were illegally betting in a game between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunders which took place on Saturday.

Accused sent to police remand till December 31

According to police, a cricket betting case has been registered under Maharashtra Gambling and the Indian Telegraph Act against the accused. The four accused were produced before a court after which they have been sent to police remand till December 31. Police also added that further investigations are going on. The match which has been mentioned in the police press note was won by Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers edged Sydney Thunders in a thrilling contest at the SCG on Saturday. The two teams were tied at 149 each after the completion of 40 overs and Super Overs were used to determine the winner. Moises Henriques scored 14 of the Sixers' 16 runs in the Super Over, which proved just enough as the Thunder fell one run short in reply with Curran holding his nerve with the ball. The Sixers won their second straight game, while the Thunder lost for the first time this season.

Tom Curran's night at the office:



2-23 from four overs + a catch.

35 from 17 with five fours and a six.

Clutch bowling in the Super Over.



Yeah, that's your @KFCAustralia

Player of the Match right there. #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/thcnU2MbnJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2019

Currently, the Sixers are second on the points table, having won three of their five games so far, while the Thunder trailing them by one point. Adelaide Strikers on Sunday climbed up to the top of the table after defeating Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs.

