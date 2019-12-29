Mumbai Man Allegedly Thrashed & 'tonsured' By Shiv Sena Workers Files Protection Plea

A Wadala resident has filed a fresh police complaint and sought protection after he was allegedly assaulted and tonsured by Shiv Sena workers. Hiramani Tiwari alleged that he was also being threatened by the accused on social media. The man was accompanied by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya when he visited the Wadala TT police station for filing his complaint.

Kirit Somaiya informed that the police have arrested four persons while probe against 18 are underway. The four were apprehended on December 25. In his complaint dated December 28, Tiwari has requested the cops to ensure his as well as his family's security. Earlier, the police had filed an FIR against five people in connection with the case.

READ | NDA Entrance Exam's Maharashtra Topper Meets Uddhav Thackeray

Met Wadala TT Police Official with Hiramani Tiwari. Police arrested 4, inquiry against 18 going on, few of them terrorising him हिरामणी तिवारी सोबत वडाळा पोलिस स्टेशन ची भेट घेतली. काही दोषी हिरामणीला गाभरविण्याचा प्रयत्न करित आहे.२२ पैकी ४ आरोपी ची अटक झाली आहे @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/3OEl49ourT — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) December 28, 2019

READ | Raj Thackeray To Adopt Sena's Hindutva Politics, Announcement Likely On Jan 23

Thrashed for 'objectionable' post

Shiv Sena workers had allegedly beaten up Tiwari over an 'objectionable' social media post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The victim also alleged that the workers had tonsured his head.

"On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head," Hiramani Tiwari had said.

READ | Uddhav Equates Jamia Violence With Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Says 'Youth Is Like A Bomb'

CM Uddhav's controversial remark

CM Uddhav Thackeray had on December 17 equated the Delhi police's action in Jamia Millia Islamia University with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in which the British opened fire killing hundreds of unarmed people. “The way in which the police barged into the University and indulged in firing, it seemed as if the days of Jallianwala Bagh have returned. An effort is being made to instill an atmosphere of fear in the country and the youth, similar to that of the Jallianwala Bagh incident," Thackeray remarked.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Walls Defaced With Graffiti, Sena Ally NCP Points At Maha CM Bungalow's Former Occupants