Mumbai Police Reveals Why Detained Mumbai Man Celebrated Dawood Ibrahim's Birthday

Hours after a man named Shera Chikna was arrested by Mumbai Police for celebrating the birthday of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Mumbai Police released a press note detailing the reasons. They said that the man wanted to increase his number of followers and hence posted this controversial post.

'Happy Birthday Boss' read the icing on the cake ordered by Chikna. He shared the post on Facebook , soon after which he was detained by the Mumbai police's crime branch on Saturday. Pictures of five cakes and several file photos of Dawood were shared by Chikna, tagging three other friends on Dawood's birthday 26 December.

Chikna, whose profile reads 'Work at D Company' and 'Lives in Dubai', educated in Dubai has run afoul the Mumbai police who is probing into his account. Mumbai Police while probing said that Chikna was celebrating the underworld gangster's birthday in Mumbai's Dongri area. Dongri is where 64-year-old Dawood - the Mumbai blast mastermind is originally from. A day after this incident, senior police inspector Sandip Bagdikar revealed that the police were conducting an inquiry.

Soon after the initial inquiry, the Mumbai crime branch took up the matter and detained Chikna for questioning and ascertaining who all were present with Chikna during celebrations whom he had tagged with him on his social media page. While Chikna has removed the post from his social media account, a non-cognizable complaint has been lodged against Chikna. The accused had allegedly threatened a journalist - Mohsin Sheikh for sending his post to other groups and making it viral.

Mohsin Sheikh, who works with a local newspaper and runs a YouTube channel, lodged a complaint against one Shera Chikna at Goregaon police station on Friday. Sheikh came across the video, and uploaded it on his YouTube channel and also forwarded it on several WhatsApp groups. When Chikna learned this, he allegedly called Sheikh and threatened him.

