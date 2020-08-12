Mumbai Crosses 1 Lakh Recoveries; City Sees 1132 New COVID Cases With Tally At 1,26,371

Hitting a heartening milestone, Mumbai saw 923 Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries, taking recoveries over 1 lakh on Wednesday. The city also saw new 1132 new cases in 24 hours. The city which has seen a continuous drop in active cases, Mumbai has 1,26,371 cases - of which 19,064 are active and 6940 fatalities.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 23,29,639; Union Ayush Minister tests COVID+ve

Mumbai: 1132 new cases

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 79% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.81%. BMC reported that 6,22,963 samples have been tested till date with a 20.10% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 174 of 1088 ventilator beds were vacant, while 344 of 1832 ICU beds were vacant.

Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot camp dissatisfied on Pilot's return say sources

Rains lash isolated parts of Mumbai

Incessant showers continued in parts of Mumbai with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and intense showers in neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours. Incessant showers have been pummelling Mumbai and suburban areas since Wednesday morning. "Mumbai, western suburbs, parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai received more than 60 mm rainfall in the last six hours at 2.30 pm," tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD Mumbai.

Heavy rains to hit parts of Mumbai, neighbouring districts

BMC allows immersion of Ganpati idols a sea

Earlier in the day, the city's civic body - BMC refuted reports that the immersion of the Ganpati idol in the sea has been banned amid the COVID-19 crisis. Clarifying that the devotees staying within 1-2 km of the sea coast in Mumbai can immerse their idols in the sea, it advised people living in other areas to preferably immerse the Ganpati idol in their homes or the artificial ponds. The civic body urged the people to use the specially created 167 artificial ponds for the idol immersion. The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi starts on August 22.

BMC refutes reports of ban on Ganpati idol immersion in sea; 167 artificial ponds created

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 590, while over 5515 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 50 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 142 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 86 days is higher than the national average of 20 days.