Mumbai Crosses Grim Milestone Of 10,000 COVID Deaths; City's Tally Passes 2.5 Lakhs

Crossing yet another grim milestone, the financial capital - Mumbai on Saturday reported 50 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the total fatalities to 10,016 deaths. The city saw 1257 new cases and 898 new recoveries as the cured tally soared to 2,19,152. Mumbai is now the first city to pass 10,000 deaths with 2,50,061 cases of which 19,554 cases are active.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 78 lakhs; ex-Maha CM Fadnavis tests COVID+ve

Mumbai: 1470 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 88% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.58%. BMC reported that 14,37,445 samples have been tested till date with a 17.31% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 205 out of 1179 ventilator beds are vacant, while 425 out of 2037 ICU beds are vacant.

Mumbai sees 1470 new COVID cases; doubling rate slows to 115 days as deaths near 10,000

Maharashtra sees 6417 new cases

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 16,38,961 with 6,417 new cases, said a state health official. The state also reported 137 deaths, taking the death toll to 43,152, he said. A total of 10,004 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,55,107. With this the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,40,194. The state has so far conducted 85,48,036 tests.

Maharashtra government has allowed BESt to ply buses in full capacity and allowed lawyers and registered clerks to use the Mumbai local trains till November 23 on an experimental basis. Apart from lawyers women have been allowed to board trains only between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm - non-peak hours, without displaying state-issued QR code. Including women and lawyers, essential service providers listed by state government, bank staff, dabbawalas and medical staff were allowed to travel by local trains. The government is mulling opening local trains to all soon, claimed an MVA minister.

6,417 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 137 deaths

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 633, while over 8585 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 83 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 219 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 120 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

Bihar polls: Smriti Irani targets Lalu Yadav; says 'Biharis don't pray for fodder scam'