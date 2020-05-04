Mumbai Deputy Mayor Hemangi Worlikar Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19

In a major development, Mumbai Deputy Mayor Hemangi Worlikar has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), on Monday, as per sources. She has been admitted to Global hospital, as per sources. Currently, Mumbai's COVID tally stands at 11,464 cases with 343 deaths.

Vijay Mallya seeks permission to move UK Supreme Court to challenge extradition to India

Mumbai Mayor self-quarantined

On April 20, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar home quarantined herself after over 50 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for Coronavirus. Sources state that 53 journalists - including videographers, reporters, photojournalists and cameramen of a TV news channel tested positive and were then quarantined. Pednekar is said to have been in contact with several of these journalists and hence underwent a 1-week home-quarantine. She has since then resumed her duties as a nurse and most journalists have been discharged after testing negative since then.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0 begins with tally at 42836; recovery rate at 27.52%

Maharashtra eases lockdown

On Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued new guidelines in the state which will be in effect from May 4 to May 17. While the majority of the guidelines, follow on the same lines of the MHA, areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been excluded from the areas where restrictions will be lifted. Currently, Maharashtra's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally stands at 12,296 with 521 deaths.

Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days - Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli and Wardha fall under green zones.

Govt to facilitate return of Indians stranded abroad from May 7 in a phased manner

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 1459 containment zones throughout Mumbai, even though 321 zones were opened up as they had not reported any new case for past 14 days. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 590 cases with 20 deaths. BMC is also going to distribute anti-malarial Hydroxychloroqune tablets among Dharavi residents. With the rise in cases, the government has not lifted the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after May 3 and CM Thackeray has reiterated that trains will not resume operations.

Mumbai sees 441 new COVID-19 cases & 21 deaths in 24 hrs amid continued restrictions