Mumbai Sees 441 New COVID-19 Cases & 21 Deaths In 24 Hrs Amid Continued Restrictions

As Maharashtra eases restrictions in most districts, its capital- Mumbai on Sunday, reported 441 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 21 new deaths. 100 persons were discharged taking the total cured tally to 1804. The city's current tally stands at 11,464 cases and 343 deaths.

Mumbai: 441 new cases

Maharashtra eases lockdown

On Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued new guidelines in the state which will be in effect from May 4 to May 17. While the majority of the guidelines, follow on the same lines of the MHA, areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been excluded from the areas where restrictions will be lifted. Currently, Maharashtra's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally stands at 12,296 with 521 deaths.

Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days - Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli and Wardha fall under green zones.

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 1459 containment zones throughout Mumbai, even though 321 zones were opened up as they had not reported any new case for past 14 days. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 590 cases with 20 deaths. BMC is also going to distribute anti-malarial Hydroxychloroqune tablets among Dharavi residents.

Moreover, the Centre's inter-ministerial team which has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones - has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai. With the rise in cases, the government has not lifted the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after May 3 and CM Thackeray has reiterated that trains will not resume operations. Though Maharashtra has kept a strict lockdown in place, after MHA allowed the movement stranded migrants and students across states, the state government has issued an SOP to facilitate the same.