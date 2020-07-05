Idol Makers Battle Raw Material & Labour Shortage Amid COVID Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economic activities across the country with the consequential lockdown as well as the life-threatening risk it poses to mankind, the prevailing situation is bound to affect the celebration of festivals and also the livelihood of many people associated with their preparations. The idol-making industry has also taken a hit due to the health crisis.

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival which is celebrated with much pomp and fervour in Maharashtra as well as rest of the country, the idol makers say they haven't been able to make as many idols due to the pandemic as they made in previous years. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, workers do not want to come to Mumbai as they are scared it will affect their health, said Sagar, an idol maker from Mumbai.

"I make 1200 idols every year but this year I could make only 700 idols," he added, citing the shortage of labour.

The state government has directed the idol-makers to build eco-friendly idols but the makers haven't been able to build them as permission to erect mandap for idol making was not given by the authorities due to the pandemic.

"They asked us to build idols at home but our houses aren't big enough for idol making," Sagar said.

"Besides, there is also a shortage of raw material due to transportation issues amid the pandemic," he added.

Durga Puja committees to conduct webinar on Covid-19 impact

Anticipating the impact of the pandemic, some of the Durga Puja Committees from Kolkata and London Sharad Utsav are conducting a webinar in mid-July to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the Durga Puja festival which is primarily held in West Bengal but also celebrated across the country.

Representatives of the Durga Puja Committees from Kolkata are said to participate in the webinar with the London Sharad Utsav to discuss the impact of the pandemic on people such as priests and others during the five-day festival.

Festivals such as the Ganesh Chaturthi and the Durga Puja celebrated alongside Navratri witness large scale gatherings of people coming together to celebrate the festival by erecting large pandals and organise dance or gathering events. But with the brunt of the pandemic, the festivals may be observed by the devotees with fewer outdoor activities and movement. However, it remains pertinent to see how the associated events and gatherings will be held amid the pandemic.

The country is witnessing an alarming surge in the COVID-19 infections, making new highs every other day. The total tally of the infected cases stands at 6,48,315, of which 2,35,433 are active cases while the country has witnessed 18,655 fatalities due to the virus. However, what comes as a piece of good news is the recovery rate of the country is improving at a faster rate. 3,94,226 have been recovered in the country so far and the recovery rate has surpassed 60 percent.

(With inputs from ANI)