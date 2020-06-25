BJP Demands Details As Mumbai Realtor Gets Medical-related Contract In BMC's COVID Project

BJP has targeted Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government over the contract awarded by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to city-based Builder Romell Realtors. The BMC had allegedly awarded the contract to Rommel Realtors to the tune of Rs 11 crore, for the supply oxygen cylinders, medical beds and other equipment to the BMC’s COVID care facility at Nesco exhibition centre in Goregaon, despite the realtor purportedly having no prior relevant experience in the medical field or in medical equipment.

READ | US Calls Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio 'clean Telco' For Rejecting Work With China's Huawei

READ | Uddhav Govt Warns Ramdev Over Patanjali's Coronil; Won't Allow Sale Till Clinically Proven

BJP leader Kirit Somaya has asked the Maharashtra government to disclose the details of the contract and the tender bidding process with bidders' qualification and experience in the domain.

Demand BMC to disclose details, tender bidders, qualification, experience, process of all contracts given for Mega COVID Centers It's reported builder Romell Realtor got ₹11 crore Oxygen Cylinders, Medical Beds.... supply contract of NESCO. What his experience? @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) June 25, 2020

The company, however, claims that it was instrumental in setting up the isolation centre at Nesco. The company's website stated that the COVID care centre at Nesco was built with 'the support of Romell Group'.

READ | Subramanian Swamy Shames Delhi CM Kejriwal As Capital's COVID Cases Exceed Mumbai's

READ | Diesel Dearer Than Petrol, Shiv Sena Questions Modi Government On Fuel Price Policy

In another instance, reacting on the allegations by an anti-corruption activist, the BMC on June 12 cancelled a contract it had awarded for procurement of body bags. Activist Anjali Damania took to Twitter to state that the contract of body bags was awarded to a company who is in the business of 'Casting of metals'. She even added that the contract was given for Rs 6,719 per bag, while the actual cost of the bag ranges between Rs 250 and Rs 1,200.