Mumbai: Man Robs Differently-abled Woman, Throws Her Off Moving Train

In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly robbed and threw a 32-year-old differently-abled woman off a moving train in Mumbai on Friday. According to the FIR, Nagma Ansari boarded the handicapped compartment of Gujarat Express at Dadar railway station with the assistance of other passengers at around 3:30 on Friday. The victim is polio-affected and regularly travels in a wheelchair seeking help from passengers to board and deboard the train.

"As the train started moving, a man got into the train compartment claiming to be a plumber and started closing the doors and windows. After some time, the man tried to snatch the purse of the woman and run away," the FIR in Marathi read. "However, when the woman resisted and called for help, the man snatched her chain and mobile as well and threw her out of the moving train," it added.

Victim in critical condition

The incident was reported to the station master and the Government Railway Police. Mumbai Central GRP reached the spot immediately after it received the information. The victim was rushed to BYL Nair hospital while she was unconscious. Once she gained consciousness, she gave the contacts of her family members. According to police, Ansari, a mother of two, had a surgery in which one of her legs had to be amputated and sustained a fracture in the other and is in a critical condition.

Police registers case, investigation on

A case has been registered at Mumbai Central police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Railway Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and further investigations are underway. According to the police, the description of the robber looked similar to the person who robbed a senior citizen in an Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central train last month. Ansari was shown the CCTV footage of the incident where she identified the man who robbed and assaulted her.

(With ANI inputs)

