Here Is How Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Stepped In To Motivate COVID-19 Warriors

On Monday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar donned her nurse uniform once again to motivate the second and third-year nursing students who have been deployed at the Nair Hospital. Pednekar, who worked as a nurse at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Hospital for over 10 years, explained that it was her responsibility as a Mayor to serve COVID-19 patients. Admitting that the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai was not good, she advised the nursing students not to be scared and treat this as an opportunity. On April 26, Mumbai recorded 324 new cases and 13 deaths propelling its overall COVID-19 tally to 5194 patients and 204 casualties.

Kishori Pednekar remarked, "We (BMC) have taken the help of second and third-year nursing girl students. They are working hard. But they must be motivated. I could have sat at home as well. But the Mayor's post has a lot of responsibility. The condition in Mumbai is very bad. COVID-19 has spread quite a lot. We have taken the responsibility of the people. It is my duty to serve COVID-19 patients. That's why I came to Nair Hospital. I addressed the young nursing students that this is an opportunity."

*AnythingForMumbai* We cant do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care....#covid19

At Nair Hospital@mybmc @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/LEWnPPw5oW — Kishori Pednekar (@KishoriPednekar) April 27, 2020

Containment zones in Mumbai reduce

Earlier in the day, Pednekar revealed that the number of containment zones in Mumbai has significantly reduced. She noted that the containment zones in Mumbai had increased to 1036. However, 231 areas have been taken out of the containment zone list as they did not report a single confirmed novel coronavirus case in the last 14 days.

Currently, there are 868 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 1188 persons have recovered while 342 casualties have been reported. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale announced that 350 private clinics would reopen in Dharavi from April 27 onwards. With approximately 250 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 casualties, Dharavi has been one of the most affected areas in Mumbai.

