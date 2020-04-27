Mumbai: '231 Areas Out Of Containment Zone List After No Cases In 14 Days', Says Mayor

In a positive development on Monday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar revealed that the number of containment zones in Mumbai has significantly reduced. She noted that the containment zones in Mumbai had increased to 1036. However, 231 areas have been taken out of the containment zone list as they did not report a single confirmed novel coronavirus case in the last 14 days. On April 26, Mumbai recorded 324 new cases and 13 deaths propelling its overall COVID-19 tally to 5194 patients and 204 casualties.

Our containment zones had reached to 1036. There has been a significant drop in number of containment zones in Mumbai. 231 zones are out of the containment zone list after they didn't record a single #COVID19 positive patient for last 14 days: Kishori Pednekar,BMC Mayor(file pic) pic.twitter.com/KNMchritQi — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: 440 New Cases & 19 Deaths Reported In Maharashtra Amid 342 Casualties

Maharashtra CM on COVID-19 fight

Currently, there are 868 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 1188 persons have recovered while 342 casualties have been reported. Addressing the people of the state on April 26, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked people belonging to all faiths for celebrating their festivals at home. He stressed that God is in everyone who is involving in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic- including police, doctors, and cleanliness workers. Thackeray asserted that the state government was not hiding any data from the Inter-Ministerial Central Team.

At the same time, he issued an appeal to desist from politicising the response to the novel coronavirus crisis. Promising the migrant workers that he was talking to the Centre regarding their desire to go home, the Maharashtra CM made it clear that trains won't run for this purpose. Additionally, he paid homage to the family of two policemen who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Total Cases At 27,892; Death Toll Hits 872

Private clinics in Dharavi to reopen

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale announced that 350 private clinics would reopen in Dharavi from April 27 onwards. With approximately 250 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 casualties, Dharavi has been one of the most affected areas in Mumbai. According to Shewale, the people of Dharavi had to depend on Sion Hospital for non-COVID problems due to the closure of private clinics. He observed that the BMC will be given information about patients at private clinics who have novel coronavirus symptoms and will be treated. Moreover, he thanked the representatives of the Indian Medical Council and Mahim-Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association for their support on the issue of private clinics.

Read: One Of Mumbai's Biggest Exhibition Centres Being Converted Into Covid Quarantine Facility

Read: Mumbai's COVID-19 Deaths Cross 200 With 324 New Cases In 24 Hours; City Tally At 5194