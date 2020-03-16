Mumbai Police Clears Crowded Juhu Beach As Coronavirus Cases Reach 39 In Maharashtra

In view of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai Police on Monday cleared the Juhu Beach area, one of the most visited places in the city, in an attempt to avoid mass gatherings. The Juhu beach, which is also one of the major tourist attractions in Mumbai, attracts huge crowds throughout the day. After urging visitors to stay off the beach, the police also closed down the rows of eateries and amusement rides in the vicinity. So far, 39 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra, making it the state with the most number of infected cases.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Monday has ordered to shut all pubs and discotheques in Mumbai city and suburbs until further notice. The Chief Minister along with Health Minister Rajesh Tope is currently holding a review meeting at CM's official residence - Varsha Bungalow. All district magistrates have joined the meeting via video-conferencing. Sources state that Tope is requesting postponing board exams also in lieu of the spread of the disease.

Maharashtra shuts schools, malls

On March 14, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that all malls except grocery stores which sell commodities of day-to-day need to be closed in view of coronavirus, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai. The government announced that all educational institutes including public and private schools and colleges will remain shut till 31 March in view of the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state.

Moreover, the government has stated that all exams of standard 10 & 12 and university courses will continue according to the schedule but postponed all exams up to Class 9. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 119, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

