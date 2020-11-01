Mumbai Railway to run 610 additional suburban services 'to avoid crowding': Piyush Goyal

Mumbai Railways will run 610 additional suburban local trains from November 1 onwards, in an attempt to reduce overcrowding. Taking to Twitter, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced the decision while adding that this will increase the number of trains services which are currently running. He further requested all the people travelling in the Mumbai local trains to maintain social distancing and follow all COVID-19 protocols.

"In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid crowding, Railways have decided to increase the daily suburban services from 1410 to 2020 with effect from November 1," informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

📢 Railways to run 610 more daily Special Suburban Services in Mumbai from 1st November, taking the total number of services to 2020.



"To avoid crowding"

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that Mumbai Railways will run 610 additional suburban services other than the current 1410 trains, from November 1, taking the number to 2020. He further informed that 314 suburban services will be added to the current 706 trains on the Central Railway line and 296 trains will be added to the current 704 on the Western Railway line. He also informed the passengers that the Sunday maintenance mega block will be operated on November 1 as per schedule.

"Railways to operate 2020 suburban services with effect from November 1. Additional 610 suburban services to the existing 1410 services. Additional 314 suburban services on CR (Central Railways) to the existing 706, making the total 1020 services. Additional 296 suburban services on WR (Western Railways) to the existing 704, making the total 1000 services," informed the Union Railway Minister. "It is also requested that travellers should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19. The public is requested not to believe in any rumours," he added.

Mumbai Local train services resume

Following the relaxations in the coronavirus guidelines in the state, the local train services were resumed on June 15 but only the people working in emergency and essential services were allowed to travel in the train. Soon after, lawyers who were required to physically appear in the Bombay High Court and registered clerks were allowed to use the Mumbai railway but last week, all lawyers, registered clerks and foreign consulate staff were given permission to travel in the local trains till November 23 during the non-peak hours, on an experimental basis. Women were also permitted to use Mumbai local trains, in a decision that eventually both the Maharashtra government and Railways ministry tried to claim they were always in favour of. In a recent development, the Maharashtra Government has now written to the Railways to allow the general public from the non-essential category to use the suburban services during non-peak hours in a phased manner. They have proposed three sloths for travel along with two for essential services employees and one ladies special train every hour.

