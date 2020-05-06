Mumbai Indians Impress Twitterati By Saluting City's Policemen For COVID-19 Fight

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians on Wednesday took to Twitter and praised policemen who have been serving people amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra. Amid the India lockdown, the coronavirus Maharashtra cases have been increasing day by day, putting the state in Red Zone. Police personnel has been working day and night to ensure people's safety in Mumbai.

India lockdown: Mumbai Indians salute police personnel amid Maharashtra lockdown

Mumbai Indians, in their latest tweet, has thanked the city's police for keeping people safe and also wrote an inspirational message. Here is the Mumbai Indians tweet -

Twitter reacts to IPL side Mumbai Indians latest post

The best T20 team in the world - @mipaltan



The best police force in the world - @MumbaiPolice



So proud to be born in this city ❤️ — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 6, 2020

❤️🙏 — Anand Bundhe 'रेड'झोन. (@anu_bundhe) May 6, 2020

India lockdown: Update on Coronavirus Maharashtra cases

According to Hindustan Times as on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus Maharashtra cases reached to 984, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 15,525. The state also recorded 34 death cases, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 617. Of the new cases, 841 were reported.

According to Indian Express, there has been news about 111 new deaths since Tuesday evening. According to the report, the death toll due to coronavirus, rose to 1,694 on Wednesday, while the total number of cases soared to 49,391, including the 14,182 people who have been treated and discharged so far. As many as 2,680 new infections have been reported since last evening.

India lockdown puts Mumbai Indians IPL title defense on hold

Mumbai Indians' IPL title defense was put on hold after the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL due to COVID-19. The tournament was scheduled to start on March 29, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match at Wankhede. Mumbai Indians is the most successful franchise winning four IPL titles. The Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma won the IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

