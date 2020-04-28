Mumbai Reports 393 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Zooms To 5,982

Mumbai reported 393 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus and 25 deaths due to the infection, taking the city-wide tally to 5,982 and 244 respectively. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that of the 393 tested, 102 had tested positive in various labs between April 25 and April 26. 219 patients were also discharged, taking the recovery toll to 1,234.

The civic body said out of 25 dead, 17 patients had comorbidities (pre-existing diseases), 13 were male and 12 were female. In an age-wise breakdown, one patient was below 40 years of age, 10 were between 40 and 60 and the rest 14 patients were above 60.

The number of containment zones in India's financial capital came down to 805 after it surged past the 1,000-mark in the previous week, authorities said on Monday. Containment zones are areas identified as Covid-19 hotspots.

Contactless, safe clinic

A press statement informed that the BMC has housed 285 COVID-19 patients at Worli's NSCI (National Sports Club of India) which has a "contactless and safe clinic", where all patient examinations, doctor-patient communication as well as swab collection happen in a contactless manner. The NSCI is also one of the first facilities to use remote monitoring of pulse, BP, temperature, oxygen saturation and blood sugar, thus reducing the risk of contracting the Coronavirus by medical staff. 43 patients have recovered and have been discharged from here.

BMC starts plasma therapy

On Saturday, BMC stated that three units of blood plasma has been collected from eligible donors and is ready to start plasma therapy clinical trial on eligible patients. Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik and Malegaon are currently hotspots in Maharashtra which currently has 8,590 cases and 369 fatalities. BMC is planning a new Corona health center with a facility in Goregaon to house 1,200 patients.

