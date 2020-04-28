Celebs Laud 'Superhero' Mumbai Mayor Who Dons Her Nursing Uniform To Fight Pandemic

While most people are safely inside their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, police officers and healthcare workers are still tirelessly working on the frontlines to fight the pandemic. However, the shortage of healthcare workers amid the pandemic outbreak is a huge cause of concern. In light of this issue, Kishori Pednekar, the mayor of Mumbai, decided to take on her duties as a nurse and work jhand in hand with the other healthcare workers. Kishori Pednekar's action was appreciated by many, including celebs like Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor, who took to social media to laud the Mayor.

Kishori Pednekar puts on her nurse uniform amid lockdown and works side by side with healthcare professionals

The above post was shared by MLA Aaditya Thackeray on his Instagram handle. After this news was shared online, several celebs took to social media to appreciate her heroic bravery.

Anushka Sharma shared the above post on her Instagram story. In her story, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Much respect Ma'am", after sharing Kishori Pednekar's inspirational story. Arjun Kapoor also praised Kishori Pednekar, where he called her Mumbai's "superhero". Actor Athiya Shetty also shared Kishori Pednekar's story on her Instagram page.

