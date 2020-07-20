Rajasthan Govt Revokes General Consent To All CBI Investigations Amid BJP's Probe Demand

With the BJP demanding a CBI probe into the 'leaked tapes' released by Congress alleging horse-trading, the Rajasthan government on Monday, revoked all previous general consent issued by the government for a CBI probe into cases. The notification issued by the government states that prior consent of the government will be required on a case-to-case basis for any investigation by CBI. Previous consent issued by the government to a CBI probe on specific cases are valid, stated the order.

This move comes amid the CBI questioning Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide of Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Rajasthan's Churu district. After sustained pressure from BJP and community members, CM Ashok Gehlot had agreed to hand over the probe to the CBI in June. Moreover, two days ago, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state. The state's SOG has filed an FIR- naming rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain after tapes were leaked with these persons allegedly conversing about money transactions. Jain and 2 other BJP leaders- Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani have been arrested by the SOG.

After the Congress 'leaked tapes' of the MLAs discussing money transactions allegedly with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP chief Dr. Satish Poonia asked the whereabouts and authenticity of the 'leaked tapes'. Reiterating Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's denial, he said that BJP will consult and decide on filing a defamation suit against Congress. Moreover, the BJP has also demanded that a CBI probe be launched into the tapes. SOG have already issued notice to Shekhawat and other involved.

Currently, Rajasthan SOG is searching for the rebel MLAs in Haryana to issue notices to them after failing to ascertain their presence in ITC Manesar Hotel. While videos of Gehlot's MLAs 'enjoying' their stay at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel have been released, sources report that Pilot's rebel MLAs have been moved to some other hotels in Haryana. Gehlot is reportedly planning to call an Assembly session so that he can order the MLAs to attend the session by issuing the whip. Failing to comply, the rebels lose their membership and in such a situation, Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority. With Pilot's rebellion, Congress' suppoer has reduced to 88 MLAs, but claims to have the support of 2 BTP MLAs and several other Independent MLAs.

