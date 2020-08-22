Bloomsbury India Withdraws 'Delhi Riots 2020' Book Facing Online Ire; BJP MP Slams Move

A major controversy has stirred around a book titled - Delhi Riots 2020, which has now been withdrawn by publisher Bloomsbury India, after facing ire on social media on Saturday. BJP MP Bhupendra Yadav - who presided the book's launch took to Twitter to lash out at liberals claiming this move to withdraw the book has 'unmasked the left as it has unmasked those behind the riots'. The book, authored by Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalikar and Prerna Malhotra was launched at a public event, earlier in the day with Vivek Agnihotri, Nupur Sharma and Kapil Mishra attending the event.

Yadav slams Bloomsbury withdrawing 'Delhi Riots 2020' book

Liberals said if you have a problem with a book write a book countering it. Now they want books they don’t like withdrawn. Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story has unmasked the left as it has unmasked those behind the riots. #DelhiRiotsUntoldStory — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 22, 2020

Bloomsbury withdraws book after backlash

The stir was created when one of the authors - Monika Arora took to Twitter to share a promotional poster of the event with the photos of the guests. Several activists and journalists were aghast at seeing Kapil Mishra - who had given an incendiary speech ahead if the 3-day riots, named as one of the chief guests at the event. Several social media users took to Twitter to condemn 'Bloomsbury India' - the publisher for allegedly 'publishing a book of lies'.

Facing severe online backlash, Bloomsbury India decided to withdraw the book stating that 'it had no knowledge of the launch event' and would not have approved of the participation of several parties. The publisher issued a statement saying that 'Bloomsbury India had planned to release Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in September as a book giving a factual report on the riots in Delhi in February 2020, based on investigations and interviews conducted by the authors'. After withdrawing the book, Bloomsbury added, "Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society".

This move by Bloomsbury too has ired several Twitter users, claiming that Bloomsbury was promoting 'cancel culture' and 'caving to social media pressure'. While several Twitter users lashed at some users who were calling for 'ban on the book' and criticizing Bloomsbury, several users also pointed out the curbing of freedom of expression. Most activists who had called for a ban on the book have welcomed the move by Bloomsbury.

Delhi riots 2020

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25 - while President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 400. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

Reports state that Delhi police have filed at least 111 charge sheets thus far in connection with the riots, naming 650 people - including Shahrukh Pathan, ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi. Reports state that Delhi police has told the Delhi High Court that the FIRs registered in connection with the north-east Delhi riot are sensitive and hence have not been uploaded on their official website. Two SITs constituted by the Crime Branch are probing into all FIRs.

