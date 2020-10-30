Mumbai Sees 1145 New COVID Cases In 24 Hrs; All City Wards' Doubling Rate Pass 100 Days

All Mumbai wards' doubling rate slowed to over 100 days as the city reported 1145 new cases and 32 new deaths on Friday. The city also saw 1101 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 2,27,242. Mumbai is now the first city to pass 10,000 deaths with 2,56,507 cases of which 18,438 cases are active and 10,218 deaths.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 88% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.44%. BMC reported that 15,13,154 samples have been tested till date with a 16.88% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 244 out of 1177 ventilator beds are vacant, while 534 out of 2035 ICU beds are vacant.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has asked the civic administration to conduct an audit of all COVID-19 deaths reported from within the civic limits of Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Friday. The mayor noted that the municipal corporation and the administration have taken effective measures and strictly implemented the state government's guidelines to prevent the viral spread. It is necessary to review the work done by the civic body to control the mortality rate, Mhaske said, adding that a detailed report can be prepared by conducting a daily audit of deaths in the civic limits.

A committee of officials from the health and administration department of the corporation, the Thane Task Force, representatives of hospitals among others, can be constituted for the purpose, he said. This audit will help in planning measures that need to be taken in the future, he added. Thane city has recorded 46,285 COVID-19 cases so far.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 609, while over 7457 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Andheri as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 120 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 362 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 157 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

