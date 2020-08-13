Mumbai Sees 1200 New COVID Cases; Recovery Rate Soars To 79% With 1,00,094 Discharged

Maintaining a steady rate of growth in Coronavirus (COVID-19), Mumbai on Thursday, reported 1200 new cases. The city has seen 884 recoveries taking its recovered tally to 1,00,954. Mumbai's active tally continued to drop to 19,332 cases and the total cases stand at 1,27,571 and 6988 fatalities.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 23,96,638; recovery rate crosses 70%

Mumbai: 1200 new cases

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 79% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.80%. BMC reported that 6,29,899 samples have been tested till date with a 20.06% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 180 of 1088 ventilator beds were vacant, while 346 of 1832 ICU beds were vacant.

Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Pilot-Gehlot display 'united' front after CLP meet

Heavy Rain In Parts Of Mumbai

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed isolated parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in the last 24 hours. Some isolated places in Mumbai received heavy downpour in the range of 70 mm to 100 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. Besides, some isolated areas of Thane experienced very heavy rainfall of more than 120 mm, while the observatory at Matheran hill town in Raigad reported 161.4 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.

Mumbai crosses 1 lakh recoveries; city sees 1132 new COVID cases with tally at 1,26,371

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 602, while over 5552 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 52 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 137 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 87 days is higher than the national average of 20 days.

Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai; IMD predicts more showers

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state reporting 11,813 new COVID19 cases, 9,115 recoveries & 413 deaths on Thursday. This took the total number of cases in the state to 5,60,126, including 1,49,798 active cases, 3,90,958 cured cases and 19,063 till date. The state's recovery has risen to 69.8% while its case positivity dropped to 18.82%.