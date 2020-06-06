Delhi Govt Orders All Hospitals To Not Bar Patients' Entry For 'no COVID Positive Report'

Cracking down on private hospitals denying patients admission, Delhi government on Saturday, issued an order stating that all hospitals in NCT Delhi must ensure that no patient with 'moderate or severe' symptoms is denied entry. He said that such patients must not be denied entry on the basis of not having a COVID positive report and must be kept in COVID suspect areas till the test report is received. This order is applicable to all hospitals run by Delhi govt, Central govt, urban local bodies, Army, and private sector.

Delhi govt orders entry to all patients

CM: 'Pvt hospitals black-marketing beds'

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned the hospitals that are denying admission to coronavirus patients of strict action. Kejriwal alleged that some hospitals in the national capital are 'black-marketing' beds with the influence of their 'protectors from other parties'. Delhi currently has 15,311 active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 708 fatalities.

"Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties. You will not be spared", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while briefing the media.

The Delhi Chief Minister further ordered the hospitals to provide treatment to all the COVID-19 patients. He also requested the people to allow him a few days to resolve their grievances to the latest Mobile App related queries. The information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals was made transparent to the people, to curb black marketing of beds.

In order to stop black marketing of beds, the state government has decided to deploy one government medical professional at the reception of every private hospital. "This person will give us updates about beds and this will help in curbing on 'false refusal' on beds made by some hospitals involved in black marketing", Kejriwal declared.

Delhi opens up

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. While he has sealed the borders for the next one week barring movement of essential services, he has also announced that an app for knowing the availability of beds.