Mumbai Sees 1390 New COVID Cases; City Tally At 96,253 As Doubling Rate Slows To 52 Days

Amid the incessant rains in Mumbai, the coastal city saw 1390 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 62 new deaths. The BMC has also reported 1197 new recoveries, taking the cured tally to 67,830. Mumbai, which amounts to 34.92% of the state's COVID-19 cases, has 96,253 cases and 5464 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has maintained at 70% during this week while the growth rate is at 1.34%. The BMC has reported that 4,08,320 samples have been tested with a positivity rate at 23.57%. Moreover, the city has 121 of the 1053 ventilator beds vacant, while 212 of the 1737 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

After capping COVID-19 testing prices, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a committee will be formed to decide the prices. " Masks and sanitisers have become essential products. These are not a luxury now and are compulsory. We will form a committee to put a capping on the prices of these products," he said.

The Indian metrological department (IMD) forecasted 'heavy rainfall' for Mumbai city and its suburbs for the next 18 hours, issuing an 'orange alert'. "Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours," said IMD in their advisory. Mumbai has surpassed its monthly rain average of 840.7 mm in the first half of July, with a total of 849 mm rain in the month of July as of now.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 709, while over 6120 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 27 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 168 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 52 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days. The city is under section 144 with movement limited to 'neighbourhoods' till July 15, while districts surrounding it like - Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai have been put under lockdown till July 19 due to surge in cases.

