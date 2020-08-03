Mumbai Sees 1790 New COVID Recoveries; City Tally At 1,17,421 As All Shops Allowed To Open

Seeing another surge in recoveries, Mumbai on Monday saw 1790 patients get cured of Coronavirus (COVID-19), as per BMC's bulletin. The city also saw 970 new cases and 46 new deaths. Mumbai which has lower active cases than Thane now has 1,17,421 cases with 6490 fatalities and 20,546 are active.

Mumbai: 1790 new COVID recoveries

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 76% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.89%. BMC reported that 5,51,994 samples have been tested till date (5374 samples tested in 24 hrs) with a 21.10% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 152 of 1032 ventilator beds were vacant, while 314 of 1762 ICU beds were vacant.

In Mumbai, shops on both sides of the road allowed to remain open on all days: BMC

Mumbai eases restrictions

Earlier in the day, the city's civic body - BMC allowed shops on both sides of the road in Mumbai to remain open on all days, instead to operate on an odd-even basis. While liquor can be sold across the counter, social distancing and wearing masks is mandatory. The state has also not allowed street vendors and hawkers to conduct their business amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

After the Centre extended the lockdown, Maharashtra followed the same easing more restrictions. Under the new guidelines, apart from the current relaxations, malls and market complexes have been allowed to reopen from August 5 without theatres, food courts, and restaurants from 9 AM to 7 PM. The guidelines have not mentioned anything on reopening religious places which remain shut across Maharashtra.

Mumbai sees 1105 new COVID cases after testing 9084 samples; positivity dips to 21.10%

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 760, while over 5470 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Ward D (Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Charni Road) as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 44 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 168 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 78 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days.

No permission for street vendors & hawkers in Maharashtra; govt cites 'regulation' concern