Mumbai Sees 2256 New COVID Cases; City's Recovery Drops To 77% As Tally Hits 1.79 Lakhs

Continuing to maintain a lower death toll The maximum city reported 2256 Coronavirus (COVID-19) new cases and 31 new deaths on Monday. The city also saw 1431 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,32,349. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,71,949 cases of which 31,063 active cases, and 8178 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has dropped to 77% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.24%. BMC reported that 9,25,148 samples have been tested till date with an 18.34% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 56 in a mere 18 days.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government declared that the vehicles carrying oxygen for medical purposes shall be treated on par with an ambulance carrying only oxygen. Such vehicles will be treated as vehicles on emergency and disaster management duties for a period of one year. This development comes amid reports of oxygen shortage in some regions of the state grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, this measure would help ease the oxygen supply availability in hospitals for the timely treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Chief Minister has announced a 3-level campaign 'change the lifestyle' of Mumbaikars to curb the spread of COVID-19. Warning citizens to follow norms to avoid another lockdown, he said people to religiously follow norms on an 'individual-level' and at the 'family level'. The city has seen a huge surge since the completion of Ganesh Utsav.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 564, while over 8637 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivili as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 42 days, while Kurla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 84 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 56 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

