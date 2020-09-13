Mumbai's Active COVID Cases Cross 30,000-mark With 2085 New Cases; City Tally At 1.69 Lakh

Touching 30,000-mark active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 2085 new cases and 41 new deaths. The city also saw 902 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,30,918. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,69,693 cases of which 30,271 active cases, and 8147 fatalities.

Mumbai: 2085 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate dropped to 79% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.21%. BMC reported that 9,03,101 samples have been tested till date with an 18.30% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 56 in a mere 17 weeks.

Earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a 3-level campaign 'change the lifestyle' of Mumbaikars to curb the spread of COVID-19. Warning citizens to follow norms to avoid another lockdown, he said people to religiously follow norms on an 'individual-level' and at the 'family level'. The city has seen a huge surge since the completion of Ganesh Utsav.

"In mission begin again we are making all efforts to restore normalcy. If you don't want to go under lockdown again then follow all safety norms. We are launching a campaign 'My family-My responsibility' from September 15, to fight the COVID19 pandemic. It is not possible for the state to check everyone, but we are trying. The opposition has criticized that I have not been to worst affected areas but I am reaching out to remote areas through video conferencing."

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 555, while over 7983 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 43 days, while Govandi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 81 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 58 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

