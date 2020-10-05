Mumbai Sees COVID Recovery Surge With 3502 Cured In 24 Hrs; Restaurants Partially Reopen

As Maharashtra's Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily case continues to drop, Mumbai on Monday, reported 1813 new cases and 47 new deaths. The city saw 3502 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,79,519. Mumbai - the second worst-affected district after Pune has 2,15,465 cases - of which 24,199 are active and 9152 fatalities.

Mumbai: 3502 new COVID recoveries

BMC stated that it has removed 2173 active cases which duplicates and out of Mumbai after reconciliation, reducing active tally and subsequently the progressive tally. Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 83% now while its growth rise has risen again to 1.07%. BMC reported that 11,78,111 samples have been tested till date with an 18.20% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 116 out of 1132 ventilator beds are vacant, while 239 out of 2019 ICU beds are vacant.

Mumbai's restaurants open partially

As per Mumbai's 'Mission begin again' restaurants, bars cafes have reopened across Mumbai after over six months of lockdown restrictions because of COVID. As per BMC's restrictions, dine-in facilities have been allowed to open upto 30% capacity. All India hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) said that out of the total 15,000 restaurants in Mumbai, not more than 4,000 would be able to reopen due to an acute shortage of workforce, as the employees had returned to their native places due to the lockdown.

Maharashtra's reopening guidelines include operating procedures for pre-booking of seats, serving food, entry-exit and washroom hygiene, disposable menus, ventilation, digital payments etc. Customers will be screened at the entry point of a restaurant and only those not having symptoms like high temperature, cough, and cold will be allowed and tabs will be maintained. No buffet service and live entertainment will be allowed in restaurants, bars and cafes.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 663, while over 9215 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 46 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 99 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 65 days is higher than the national average of 44 days.

