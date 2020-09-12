Mumbai Sees 2321 New COVID Cases; City Positivity Drops To 18.3% As Tally Touches 1.6 Lakh

Continuing its upward trend of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Saturday, 2321 new cases and 42 new deaths. The city has seen 772 recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,30,016. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,67,608 cases of which 29,131 active cases, and 8106 fatalities.

Mumbai: 2321 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate dropped to 79% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.21%. BMC reported that 9,03,101 samples have been tested till date with an 18.30% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 58 in a mere 2 weeks.

BMC launches 'My Family, My Responsibility' Campaign

As COVID cases surge, BMC launched a 3-level campaign 'change the lifestyle' of Mumbaikars to curb the spread of COVID-19. The campaign which will be flagged by CM Uddhav Thackeray on September 15, includes general guidelines to be followed by citizens on an 'individual-level' and at the 'family level'. The city has seen a huge surge since the completion of Ganesh Utsav.

Maharashtra Government to launch 'My Family, My Responsibility' Campaign from 15 September, 2020 in order to motivate maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control.#MyFamilyMyResponsibility #LivingWithCorona pic.twitter.com/t1txE9FXSc — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 12, 2020

Oxford resumes COVID vaccine trials in UK

Earlier in the day, Oxford University announced that it will resume its Coronavirus (COVID-19) trials in partnership with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in the UK. Days after halting trials after one volunteer developed an illness, Oxford University released a statement that it will resume trials in all sites across UK adding that with 18,000 test cases, some participants are bound to get unwell. India's Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) order AstraZeneca's Indian manufacturer - Serum Institute of India to halt trials and stall recruitment of participants for Phase-2 & 3 trials.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 557, while over 7680 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 43 days, while Govandi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 81 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 58 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.