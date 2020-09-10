Mumbai's COVID Spike Continues With 2371 New Cases; City's Doubling Rate Drops To 61 Days

Seeing another surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 2371 new cases and 38 new deaths. The city also saw 1367 recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,28,112 cases. Mumbai - which now lags behind Pune as the worst affected district - has 1,63,115 cases of which 26,632 cases are active while 8020 have succumbed to the virus.

Mumbai sees massive COVID surge with 2227 new cases; city tally soars to 1,60,744

Mumbai: 2371 new COVID cases

BMC maintained that 'today's cases will reduce after reconciliation of duplicates & out of Mumbai'. Mumbai's recovery rate dropped to 79% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.14%. BMC reported that 8,72,155 samples have been tested till date with an 18.43% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 61 in a mere 15 days.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19, issues statement for Mumbaikars

Mumbai Mayor tests COVID+ve

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tested positive for COVID-19 but informed that she was asymptomatic. Isolating herself on doctor's advice, Pednekar said people who have come in contact with her must isolate. She wrote, "My family members have also been tested. With your good wishes and blessings, I will soon start serving Mumbaikar."

Previously, in April, Pednekar had home-quarantined herself after over 50 journalists in Mumbai tested COVID-19 positive. After a week of home isolation, where she oversaw her duties from home, Pedenkar who is also a nurse by training, joined back on duty. 53 journalists - including videographers, reporters, photojournalists, and cameramen of a TV news channel had tested positive after BMC tested 167 journalists.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 44,65,864; 'Covishield' trials paused

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 544, while over 7528 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 42 days, while Govandi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 92 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 61 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

Latest News: From SOP on exams amid COVID to Serum pausing COVISHIELD Trials; top stories