Mumbai Sees 2402 New COVID Cases; Serosurvey Shows 12% Decrease In Anti-bodies In Slums

Maintaining a steady rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19), Mumbai on Saturday, reported 2402 new cases and 46 new deaths. The city also saw 1634 recoveries taking cured tally to 1,73,670. Mumbai - the second worst-affected district after Pune has 2,12,336 cases - of which 29,191 are active and 9057 fatalities.

Mumbai: 2402 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 82% now while its growth rise has risen again to 1.09%. BMC reported that 11,57,039 samples have been tested till date with an 18.14% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 100 out of 1133 ventilator beds are vacant, while 225 out of 2010 ICU beds are vacant.

BMC's 2nd serosurvey

The presence of COVID-19 antibodies in samples from slums in the city was found to have decreased by 12 per cent in the second sero survey, said the BMC. It indicates that infection spread in slums in the city may have come down, it said in a press release. The latest survey dislosed that "sero-prevalence" of COVID-19 infection in slums is 45 per cent, compared to 57 per cent in the first sero-survey in the city. The survey had been commissioned by the BMC, NITI- Aayog and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

The sero-prevalence in buildings was around 18 per cent against 16 per cent in the first survey, it added. The survey was carried out in wards R-north (Borivali), M-West (Mankhurd and Govandi) and F-North (Worli and Lower Parel) in the second half of August. The sero-prevalence of COVID-19 infection in women was marginally higher than men in both the rounds, it said. In the second survey, sero-prevalence in the age group above 40 was slightly higher.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 674, while over 9280 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings which have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 46 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 99 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 64 days is higher than the national average of 44 days.

