Mumbai Sees 415 New COVID Cases; City Tally At 3,11,012 & Doubling Rate Slows To 550 Days

With nearly 53 lakh beneficiaries inoculated under COVID-19 vaccination exercise, Mumbai on Friday, reported 415 new cases and 4 new deaths. With 302 recovered cases, the cured tally rose to 2,93,118. Mumbai has only 5597 active cases with 11,382 fatalities - taking the total cases to 3,11,012.

4G mobile internet services restored in entire J&K after 18 months

Mumbai: 415 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.13%. BMC reported that 28,79,835 samples have been tested till date with an 10.79% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 648 out of 1033 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1144 out of 1707 ICU beds are vacant, till date. A total of 52,90,474 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and for which a total of 1,04,781 sessions have been held

Mumbai reports 463 new COVID cases; active cases drop to 5489

Health Ministry: 96,28,179 healthcare workers registered

A total of 96,28,179 healthcare workers and 78,51,249 frontline workers have been registered for COVID-19 vaccination till February 3, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Lok Sabha on Friday. The expenditure to be incurred as operational cost for the vaccination of an estimated three crore healthcare and frontline workers is about Rs 480 crore, Vardhan said in a written reply. The disbursement of the first tranche of operational cost is Rs 1,23,49,14,720, he said.

Vardhan said the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) provides guidance on all aspects of coronavirus vaccination including prioritisation of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism among others. The NEGVAC has prioritized healthcare workers and frontline workers during the initial phase of COVID-19 vaccination followed by prioritized population groups of people aged 50 years and above, and those aged less than 50 years with comorbidities, he said. The government is using these two vaccines that have been given the necessary approval by the CDSCO.

Over 96 lakh healthcare, 78 lakh frontline workers registered till Feb 3 for COVID vaccination

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 163, while over 2571 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 348 days, while Kalbadevi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 1398 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 550 days - which is higher than the national average of 260 days.

Mumbai sees 435 new COVID cases; city tally at 3,05,566 as doubling rate slows to 458 days