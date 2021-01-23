Mumbai Sees 435 New COVID Cases; City Tally At 3,05,566 As Doubling Rate Slows To 458 Days

Seeing a steady decline in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Saturday, reported 435 new cases and 8 new deaths. The city has reported 505 new recoveries taking cured tally to 2,87,012. Mumbai currently has 3,05,566 cases with 11,293 fatalities and 6362 active cases.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 1,06,39,684; vaccinations touch 15.37 lakhs

Mumbai: 435 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 26,90,152 samples have been tested till date with an 11.34% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 579 out of 1048 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1043 out of 1732 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Health Ministry said that 15,37,190 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 27,776 sessions.

15,37,190 beneficiaries vaccinated till date for COVID; 6 deaths reported post-inoculation

Mumbai's vaccination hits 92%

As per reports, Mumbai vaccinated 3,539 out of 3,852 volunteers on Friday - hitting 92% of its vaccination target. Marking its highest vaccination till date, doctors claimed that the increase in vaccination was mainly due to the tweak in policy allowing healthcare workers to choose their preferred choice and patching up the technical issues in the Co-Win app. The highest number of vaccination was reported at KEM Hospital (685), followed by BDBA Hospital (572), Rajawadi Hospital (517) and TNMC BYL Nair Hospital (378). Around 1.39 lakh healthcare workers are to be vaccinated in phase one - which is reportedly going to be completed till February 15.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, so far 74,000 health workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra which includes 21,610 persons who received their first dose at 282 centres on Friday. Moreover, Dr Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary, Department of Health revealed that districts such as Beed, Hingoli, Amravati, Wardha, Jalna and Osmanabad have achieved 100 per cent vaccination target so far. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Maharashtra sees 2779 new COVID-19 cases & 50 deaths; case fatality rate at 2.53%

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 166, while over 2185 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 298 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 888 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 458 days - which is higher than the national average of 260 days.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netaji event after crowds raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans