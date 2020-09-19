Mumbai Sees 5105 New COVID Recoveries In 24 Hrs; City's Active Cases Fall To 30,512

Seeing a surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries, Mumbai on Saturday saw 5105 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,42,769. The city saw 2211 new cases and 50 new death in past 24 hours. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,80,542 cases of which 30,512 active cases, and 8422 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has raised to 78.4% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.24%. BMC reported that 9,90,940 samples have been tested till date with an 18.23% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 56 in three weeks.

Earlier in the day, police said that a 28-year-old married man from Maharastra's Navi Mumbai, who went missing in July after telling his wife that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was found on Tuesday in Indore with his girlfriend. According to police, the man who is a resident of Taloja made a dramatic call to his wife on July 24 and informed her that he has tested positive for a coronavirus test and claimed to end his life. Before the puzzled wife could ask any more questions, he disconnected the call. On filing a missing persons' complaint, police searched different COVID care centres, testing facilities across the city and Vashi Creek before tracing him to Indore. He was brought back to Mumbai on September 15.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 572, while over 9968 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Bandra as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 41 days, while Kurla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 90 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 56 days is higher than the national average of 30 days. Section 144 has been re-imposed in the city till September 30, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

