Mumbai Sees Rise In Fatality With 52 New COVID Deaths In 24 Hrs; Recovery Drops To 76%

As Mumbai continues to be under section 144, the city on Friday, reported 2267 new cases and 52 deaths - seeing a surge in fatalities. The city also sees 925 new recoveries taking cured tally to 1,37,664. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,80,542 cases of which 34,136 active cases, and 8372 fatalities.

Mumbai: 2267 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has dropped to 76% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.25%. BMC reported that 9,77,722 samples have been tested till date with an 18.23% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 56 in three weeks.

Western railways increases special trains

Earlier in the day, the Railways announced that the special suburban services in Mumbai will be increased from 350 to 500 with effect from September 21. As per a Western Railway spokesperson, this decision was taken to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding. Thus, 30 additional services during morning peak hours and 29 more services during evening peak hours will be operated for the convenience of commuters.

All commuters have been urged to follow social distancing norms and wear masks while travelling in the trains. Western Railway has also clarified that only essential categories staff as notified by the Maharashtra government will be allowed to travel. During JEE/NEET exams, aspirants along with guardians were allowed travel via trains on exam dates. Since the commencement of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25, Mumbai Suburban Railway has been restricted for general passengers.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 590, while over 9365 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivili as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 40 days, while Bhandup is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 85 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 55 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

