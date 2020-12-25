Mumbai Sees 596 New COVID Cases With No New Cases From Dharavi; City Tally At 2,89,800

Seeing its lowest Coronavirus (COVID-19) case tally this week, Mumbai on Friday, reported 596 new cases and 11 new deaths. The city also reported 377 new recoveries talking the cured tally at 2,69,672. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,89,800 with 8218 active cases and 11,056 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 22,80,668 samples have been tested till date with a 12.68% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 526 out of 1137 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1004 out of 1886 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

In a major achievement for Asia's biggest slum - Dharavi - it reported zero Coronavirus cases for the first time since the virus spread in Mumbai's most crowded area on April 1. In July, World Health Organisation praised the efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums, underscoring the need for community engagement along with national unity and global solidarity to turn the pandemic around. "And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Dharavi, which is located in India's commercial capital Mumbai, is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of 650,000 - with a majority of the people living in shanties and dilapidated buildings with narrow lanes and open sewers. When the virus first hit the slums, the BMC undertook a mass screening operation, after the slum reported four deaths. The BMC roped in a team of 150 doctors, setting up several containment zones and medical camps throughout the place, putting thousands of people under restrictions, while conducting several rounds of screening. With the decrease in cases, most of the massive containment facilities have been shut in the area.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 302, while over 2188 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 276 days, while Dongri is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 733 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 358 days is higher than the national average of 260 days.

