Mumbai Sees COVID Spike With 1173 New Cases; City's Doubling Rate Worsens To 241 Days

As the vaccination drive picks up, Mumbai reported 1173 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths on Friday. With 1151 new recoveries, the cured tally increased to 3,08,178. Currently, Mumbai has 3,31,016 cases with 10,469 active cases and 11,490 fatalities.

Suvendu Adhikari welcomes Nandigram face-off with CM Mamata, asserts 'sweets on May 2'

Mumbai: 1151 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.29%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 33,72,926 samples have been tested till date with a 9.78% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 477 out of 940 ventilator beds are vacant, while 811 out of 1551 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 1,78,57,082 vaccine doses have been administered - of which Maharashtra contributes 14,78,120 doses.

Mumbai sees 885 new COVID cases as 2nd phase kicks off; case positivity dips below 10%

Earlier in the day, ten out of 35 employees of a restaurant in Andheri area of Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus and were shifted to the mega COVID care centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, a civic official said. He said the restaurant management has been given strict instructions to depute new staff and follow all sanitisation processes and outbreak protocols before restarting operations. All high-risk contacts have been quarantined in the BKC centre.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities - registered on the CO-WIN website, which went live at 9:00 AM, March 1. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

Mumbai: 10 restaurant workers test positive, quarantined

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 15, while over 2740 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Bandra as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 153 days, while Chandanvadi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 339 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 241 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.

TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay thanks Mamata for Bhowanipore ticket; vows to win it