Mumbai's COVID Spike Continues With 897 Cases In 24 Hrs; BMC Seals 1305 Buildings

Continuing its steady rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Saturday, reported 897 new cases and 3 deaths. With 571 recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 2,99,006. With the spike in cases, BMC sealed as many as 1,305 buildings where 71,838 households reside in these buildings. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,18,207 with 6900 active cases and 11,438 fatalities.

Mumbai: 897 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.19%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 31,17,294 samples have been tested till date with a 10.21% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 596 out of 959 ventilator beds are vacant, while 975 out of 1528 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 1,06,17,424 vaccine doses have been administered - of which Maharashtra contributes 9,13,492 doses.

BMC tightens COVID-19 guidelines

To curb the spread of COVID-19, BMC imposed fresh restrictions in the city, with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a strict lockdown if the people refuse to follow COVID-19 prevention norms. For instance, people undergoing home quarantine will be stamped and a building in which more than 5 persons test positive for novel coronavirus shall be sealed. Moreover, 300 marshals have been deputed to crack down on those not wearing masks on local trains. As per the latest directives, restaurants, clubs, etc. violating social distancing norms will be raided. Additionally, people returning from Brazil will now have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine.

Since February 10, Mumbai has recorded over 700 COVID-19 cases, MW ward (Chembur) reporting the highest cases - with its doubling rate the worst at 220 days. Civic officials have appealed to all societies in the ward to follow strict guidelines - Restrict entry of outsiders to minumum including maids, milkman, thermal screening, follow strict quarantine guidelines for 14 days, test all High-Risk Contacts compulsorily and check symptomatic persons to get checked. BMC has stated that the rise in cases was mainly due to an increase in travellers in local trains - 36 lakh commuters are using train network every day after its services were thrown open to the general public with restricted timings on February 1, as per rail officials.

