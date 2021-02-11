Priyanka Gandhi Takes A Dip In Ganga On 'Mauni Amavasya'; Goes Temple-hopping In Prayagraj

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls and amid Centre-Farmer faceoff over Farm Laws, Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday, participated in the 'Mauni Amavasya' celebrations in Prayagraj. After taking a dip in the holy Ganges in Prayagraj (Allahabad), she met with Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand. Gandhi was seen wearing 'rudraksha' as she had a dip in the Ganges and returned via boat - rowing it herself.

Priyanka Gandhi & others won't get VIP treatment at Mauni Amavasya Mela: Prayagraj IG

Priyanka Gandhi 'dips' in Ganges

आज मौनी अमावस्या के दिन देश भर के बहनों भाइयों संग पवित्र संगम पर स्नान का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। बहुत दिनों से गंगा जी में नाव चलाने की साध भी पूरी हुई।



जय माँ गंगे pic.twitter.com/NGXITCDuVT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 11, 2021

On meeting Swami Swaroopanand, Gandhi said, "It is a great pleasure to be here because Shankaracharya and my family have an old relationship. In 1990, when my father lost the election, he bought a new home, which was blessed by Shankaracharya." She also paid obeisance at the famous Mankameshwar Temple in Prayagraj, which had been visited by her mother in 2001.

Priyanka Vadra hedges Ayodhya politics; now backs Bhoomi Pujan even as Digvijaya attacks

Previously on Wednesday, Gandhi had visited Shahranpur - where she paid obeisance at the famous Shakambhari Devi Temple. She also addressed a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Shahranpur, vowing to back farmers' demand seeking total repeal of the three Farm Laws. Priyanka Gandhi's 'soft Hindutva' push by visiting several temples in UP has been termed as 'copying' by the BJP.

कृषि संबंधी तीन काले कृषि कानूनों की असलियत यही है कि किसानों के हित की उपेक्षा करते हुए भाजपा ने इन्हें खरबपति मित्रों के फायदे के लिए बनाया है



सहारनपुर किसान पंचायत में किसानों को भरोसा दिलाया कि कांग्रेस किसानों के हक की लड़ाई में साथ है और इन कानूनों को कभी लागू नहीं करेगी। pic.twitter.com/9pVDvZx0tY — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 11, 2021

LAC disengagement begins from south Pangong Tso area after Indo-China agreement, video out

UP govt refuses VIP treatment

Earlier in the day, Prayagraj Inspector General (IG), KP Singh said that no special treatment will be given to anyone visiting the Mela - including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "As today is the peak day for Mela, we will not give VIP treatment to anyone. There is no protocol, they can come like a normal person and participate in the rituals," the IG said.

Previously, displaying 'soft Hindutva', during the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Bhoomi Pujan, Gandhi had called the event 'a basis of fraternity and cultural congregation'. Issuing a statement highlighting how Ramayan has a deep impact on the culture of India and even worldwide, Gandhi said that Lord Ram is the one who gives good sense to all. Her statement was in direct contrast to several Congress leaders who had attacked the Centre for the Ram temple event on August 5, amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While the temple construction is set to be complete by 2023-2024, Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022.

Rajnath Singh briefs Lok Sabha on Indo-China LAC disengagement: 'Not one inch land lost'