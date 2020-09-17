Mumbai Sees 2389 New COVID Cases; City Tally Soars To 1.79 Lakh With Section 144 Reimposed

As Mumbai reimposes section 144 across the city to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, BMC reported 2389 new cases and 43 new deaths on Thursday. The city also reported 1173 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,36,739 cases. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,78,275 cases of which 32,849 active cases, and 8320 fatalities.

Mumbai: 2389 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has dropped to 77% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.26%. BMC reported that 9,25,148 samples have been tested till date with an 18.23% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 55 in three weeks.

Section 144 imposed

Earlier in the day, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the city till September 30, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahji Umap has issued the order stating that any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering shall be prohibited till the aforementioned date. However, the supply of essential goods, services, and medical emergencies shall remain unaffected under the order. Moreover, the re-opening guidelines announced by the state government on August 31 under the 'Mission Begin Again' shall also continue to remain in place.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 590, while over 9365 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivili as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 40 days, while Bhandup is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 85 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 55 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

Maharashtra has seen 24,619 new COVID cases and 398 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 11,45,840 including 8,12,354 recoveries, 3,01,752 active cases, and 31,351 deaths. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India by the COVID-19 pandemic.