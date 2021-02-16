Mumbai's Daily COVID Cases Drop With 461 New Cases As City Mayor Warns Of Another Lockdown

As BMC warns of another lockdown, Mumbai's daily COVID cases dipped with 461 new cases reported on Tuesday and 3 new deaths. With 340 recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 2,97,101. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,15,030 with 5649 active cases and 11,423 fatalities.

Mumbai: 461 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.16%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 30,39,461 samples have been tested till date with a 10.34% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 639 out of 1033 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1121 out of 1707 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 87,40,595 vaccine doses have been administered.

Mumbai mayor warns of lockdown

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned citizens of another lockdown. Stating that most citizens were not wearing masks while travelling in local trains, she said that people must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. With active cases falling below 1.4 lakhs, Kerala and Maharashtra with 61,550 and 37,383 active cases respectively account for 72% of the total active cases in the country, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

It is a bit worrying. People who are travelling by trains are not using masks. If we don't take precautions we may go towards another lockdown. It should not happen, but it is in people's hands whether there will be a lockdown or not," she said adding, "Out of 100, only 40 people are using masks, which is leading to increase in infections. If it increases in such a rate, there may be a lockdown. People must avoid this by being careful - My family, My responsibility."

Since February 10, Mumbai has recorded thrice over 600 COVID-19 cases, MW ward (Chembur) reporting the highest cases - with its doubling rate the worst at 245 days. Civic officials have appealed to all societies in the ward to follow strict guidelines - Restrict entry of outsiders to minumum including maids, milkman, thermal screening, follow strict quarantine guidelines for 14 days, test all High-Risk Contacts compulsorily and check symptomatic persons to get checked. BMC has stated that the rise in cases was mainly due to an increase in travellers in local trains - 36 lakh commuters are using train network every day after its services were thrown open to the general public with restricted timings on February 1, as per rail officials.

