Mumbai Police Tells Swiggy, Zomato & Domino's To Avert Traffic Violations During Delivery

In a bid to cut down on traffic travails in the city on account of time-bound delivery partners of restaurants and food outlets, the Mumbai traffic police have issued notices to Swiggy, Zomato and Domino's directing them to prevent their delivery partners from committing traffic violations. The delivery partners which often market their services by touting delivery within a certain time-frame, leave their delivery partners running the risk of committing violations in their haste.

Police instruct companies to check driving licenses of drivers

The police have also asked companies to delink the performance of the driver from the time taken by them to deliver orders and instead, use a system where drivers are rated partly based on the delivery time and partly on whether they are driving safely.

The Mumbai traffic police stated that the delivery companies are also to blame for the violations citing that they catch around 30 drivers every day for violations of traffic norms. The drivers always attribute the reason to the time stamps and blame the companies as the apps require the drivers to reach within a particular time period.

The police have also instructed the companies to check driving licenses of driving partners prior to hiring them and making sure that they do not have any pending challans. It is reported that the move comes after initial fines for the traffic violations and training sessions on traffic sensitisation did not reap any changes in the drivers.

Meanwhile, the companies have denied penalising drivers for late deliveries. However, it is possible that late deliveries might lead to lower performance ratings by customers which in turn impacts how the drivers are penalised.

Image Credits: PTI