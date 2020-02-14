Mumbai Police Issues Notice To MNS Worker Who Barged Into A Hut Demanding Identity Proof

On Friday, Mumbai police issued a notice of Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to an MNS worker who barged into a hut in the Borivali area, suspecting the presence of Bangladeshi illegal migrants. This section is invoked by the police to prevent the commission of a cognizable offence. The notice warns the worker concerned that he and his associates would be held responsible if the law and order situation is disturbed due to MNS’s attempt to target suspected Bangladeshi illegal migrants.

Mentioning the sequence of events on February 13, the notice clarified that the police reached the spot and verified the identity of the suspected illegal migrants only to cool down the situation. It added that there was a likelihood of an offence being committed. Moreover, the police contended that social harmony could be adversely impacted if MNS workers took law into their own hands.

Shocking video emerges

MNS workers have reportedly started roaming in different areas in Mumbai to identify Bangladeshi illegal migrants following their party chief Raj Thackeray's February 9 rally where he called for the ouster of infiltrators hailing from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. A video accessed by Republic TV on Thursday showed police personnel asking people living in a hutment to prove their Indian identity. Astonishingly, at least one MNS worker is seen accompanying the group of policemen.

Addressing a massive rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on February 9, Raj Thackeray staunchly defended the CAA and the possible implementation of the National Register of Citizens. While maintaining that Hindus faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, he questioned the demand of the anti-CAA protesters to allow Muslims from the aforesaid countries into India. While acknowledging that the country had pressing issues such as education and unemployment, he opined that the issue of infiltrators was of utmost significance.

MNS warning

Earlier, MNS workers put up posters warning the Pakistani and Bangladeshi intruders in the Versova area of Mumbai on February 4. Talking to the media about this, a person working for MNS warned the illegal migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to go back to their respective countries. Furthermore, he threatened that the MNS would initiate action against such people after February 9.

