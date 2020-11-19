Mumbai's Active COVID Cases Fall To 8474; Tally At 2.72 Lakhs As Recovery Rises To 92%

As ex-CM Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'COVID corruption' in the Maharashtra government, Mumbai on Thursday, 924 new cases and 12 deaths. The city also saw 1192 recoveries taking cured rally to 2,49,903. With the reconciliation of 2671 cases, Mumbai's active cases fell to 8474 cases. Currently, Mumbai has 2,72,449 cases with 10,624 fatalities.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre says 'vaccine in couple of months'; tally at 89 lakhs

Mumbai: 924 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 92% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.22%. BMC reported that 17,22,605 samples have been tested till date with a 15.76% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 397 out of 1184 ventilator beds are vacant, while 827 out of 1978 ICU beds are vacant.

Maharashtra officials asked to ramp up testing ahead of 2nd wave

Fadnavis: 'Will expose COVID corruption'

Earlier in the day, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis asked why was the state's fatality still the highest, while addressing the Mumbai BJP's executive committee meeting. Asking the government to stop complimenting itself, he asked who was responsible for the state's deaths. Maharashtra has 17,63,055 cases of which 79,738 are active and 46,356 have died.

"It is true that Coronavirus cases are declining throughout the nation. But those who are congratulating themselves, I want to ask why does Maharashtra and Mumbai still have the highest number of cases? Who is responsible for Maharashtra amounting to 40% fatalities due to COVID-19 in India? We have seen over 10,000 deaths in Mumbai itself - which is actually a wrong figure," he said. Vowing to expose the Maharashtra government's corruption during COVID-19, he added,"Ameet Satam is compiling a book which will expose this government's true face."

Ex-CM Fadnavis vows to expose COVID 'corruption' by Maharashtra govt; questions fatality

Testing dips in Mumbai, BMC wary

As per reports, COVID-19 testing numbers saw a sudden drop of up to 72% during November - specially during Diwali weekend. The city which was conducting an average of 13,000-14,000 tests earlier in November but that has now dropped to less than 4,000. While 14,000 tests were done on November 5, only 3918 tests were done on November 15. While the state govt's COVID-19 Task Force found the drop alarming, BMC believes a lot of people have not reached hospitals and testing centres on account of Diwali.

Mumbai's active COVID tally drops below 10,000 with 574 new cases; recovery at 91%

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 439, while over 4491 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Andheri as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 174 days, while Kalbadevi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 775 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 310 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.